Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge preservation group seeks state hearing

A local group hoping to prevent the dismantling of the 139-year-old Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River is seeking a hearing before state agencies considering permits BNSF Railway needs to build a new structure.

The Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit on Thursday announced that it has asked the state departments of Environmental Quality and Water Resources to conduct an administrative hearing. It wasn't immediately clear if the two agencies would consider the request, or how the process would play out if they grant it.

FORB's request comes well into the state permitting process and as federal officials prepare to sign off on the railroad's plans to replace the aging bridge with a modern one. But the preservation group maintains that numerous issues still need to be addressed, and that the battle to save the bridge is still worth fighting.

“Preserving and repurposing the rail bridge is an opportunity to utilize and elevate an existing asset to benefit our community," President Mark Zimmerman said. "This transformation will go beyond recreation and tourism, including fostering civic pride, increasing historical awareness, and stimulating economic development along the river. Some of our greatest attractions in the area are the historic sites within the view of this great bridge.”

The railroad has previously accused FORB of stall tactics and abuse of the regulatory process.

"It is disappointing to see FORB’s latest effort to try to delay this critical project," spokeswoman Amy McBeth said in a Thursday statement to the Tribune. "Delaying building a new bridge has real consequences to all the North Dakota industries that rely on safe and efficient rail transportation.

"This is an infrastructure project that is a key part of the state and nation’s supply chain," she said. "We’ve worked with many agencies involved in the required reviews and will continue to do so."

Federal action

The bridge opened in 1883; the spans were replaced in 1905. BNSF wants to tear it down and replace it with a bridge that can handle modern rail traffic and have the capability of carrying a second track in the future should train volume make it necessary.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which decides on projects proposed along that part of the river, has been studying the proposal for nearly three years, including whether it's feasible to keep the current structure. The recently completed environmental review concluded the best alternative is to build a new bridge about 20 feet upstream and remove the existing one.

The next step is a "record of decision" finalizing the federal position. That's anticipated later this month, according to Coast Guard Bridge Management Specialist Rob McCaskey. The railroad also needs a federal construction permit, which could be issued at the same time, and a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers related to working in the river.

FORB, which was a part of the environmental study process, maintains the Coast Guard's decision is flawed, in part because the group claims a preservation alternative wasn't seriously considered.

A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost to turn the current structure into a foot bridge at just under $7 million. FORB has not released any fundraising totals.

Ownership issue

The group continues to maintain that the state of North Dakota owns the bridge -- one of several issues it raises in requesting an administrative hearing.

FORB believes that state ownership of the Missouri River bed up to the ordinary high-water mark includes permanent fixtures attached. The nonprofit believes state ownership of the bridge might help save it because it could not be destroyed without approval from the State Historical Board. State Historic Preservation Officer Bill Peterson previously determined that the bridge is historically significant and that removal would be "an adverse effect on a historic property."

The Coast Guard decided BNSF has "clear title" to the bridge, and referred to FORB's assertion of state ownership as a "novel argument" advanced late in the process. The railroad has called FORB's ownership argument "legally absurd." The state Attorney General's Office has twice this year refused to wade into the debate. Attorney General Drew Wrigley indicated the courts would be the proper venue for the dispute.

Gov. Doug Burgum told the Tribune this week before FORB's Thursday announcement that he thinks the bridge is "iconic" and could be a tourist attraction. But the governor indicated he thinks the battle is likely over -- that he has "a sense of sadness" that a solution couldn't be found to save the structure.

"There were discussions. We tried to find solutions where ... we could help -- can we help with land? can we help with this (or) whatever? -- but those were not fruitful," he said.

Burgum mentioned examples around the country of historic bridges being saved, but he didn't express optimism for the Bismarck-Mandan effort.

"I think it's going to come up short, unfortunately," he said.

State permits

The state Department of Environmental Quality in late October released a notice of intent to issue a water quality certification for the bridge project and held a public comment period that ended Nov. 21. FORB said its request for a hearing was made on Nov. 21.

The federal government delegates authority to states and tribes under the Clean Water Act to protect the quality of federally regulated waters within their borders. DEQ in its notice said that "construction of the new bridge and deconstruction of the existing bridge ... can be accomplished, and the water quality standards supported and documented with conditions."

Those conditions range from not releasing debris from the current bridge into the river to reporting any spills of hazardous materials. The railroad may not use explosives to remove the existing bridge.

The certification could be finalized either late this week or next week, according to DEQ Environmental Scientist Peter Wax.

BNSF must also obtain from DEQ a state construction permit related to minimizing pollution from soil erosion and other sources. That was dealt with last month, according to Fox.

The railroad also needs a permit from the state Department of Water Resources giving it permission to build the project within "sovereign lands" of North Dakota. Sovereign lands are defined as areas lying within the ordinary high-water marks of navigable lakes and streams.

BNSF submitted that permit in 2017; the application is still under review, according to Water Resources spokesman Lee Greuel.

FORB cites several technical issues it thinks need to be cleared up during an administrative hearing. If one isn't granted, or if it is and the outcome isn't favorable to the group, the nonprofit will sue, according to member Signe Snortland.

"We have the money for it, and we have the attorney," she said. She declined to say how much money the group has raised but said "We have sufficient funds to move forward."

FORB attorney Lyle Witham, a former longtime state assistant attorney general, said he thinks the group has the law on its side -- that it's in the “public interest to provide for the preservation of historic sites, buildings, structures and antiquities of state and national significance for the inspiration, use and benefit of the people of the state of North Dakota.”

(Tribune reporter David Velázquez contributed to this story.)