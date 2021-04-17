Bismarck, Mandan holding spring cleanup weeks

Both Bismarck and Mandan are holding their annual spring cleanup weeks.

Spring cleanup pickups were canceled in both cities last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, residents in both cities can once again place bulky items on the boulevard for special pickup during their regular garbage pickup days. Mandan's week started Saturday and runs through this coming Saturday. Bismarck's begins Monday and runs through Thursday.

Rules differ in the two cities. Spring cleanup crews in both cities will pick up furniture and appliances in residential collection areas. Bismarck crews will pick up tires (auto and truck) and carpet; Mandan crews will not pick up those items. Tires in Mandan can be disposed of at the city landfill -- $3 per auto tire, $6 per truck tire and $12 per tractor tire.

Hazardous waste and liquids will not be picked up in either city.

Residents of each city can dump at the city landfill free of charge during their cleanup week.

For complete details, Mandan residents can go to cityofmandan.com/cleanup; Bismarck residents can go to https://bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week.

