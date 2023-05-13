Bismarck and Mandan are holding their annual spring cleanups next week, after the annual pickups in April were delayed by heavy snow for a second straight year.

The cleanup week is when residents of both cities can place bulky items on the boulevard for special pickup during their regular garbage collection days. Statistics from last year provided by Mandan show the popularity of the weeks -- 166 tons of waste was taken to the Mandan landfill, 32 tons of metal was recycled and 7 tons of electronics was collected.

Rules differ in the two cities. Spring cleanup crews in both cities will pick up furniture and appliances in residential collection areas. Bismarck crews will pick up tires (car and pickup) and carpet from homes; Mandan crews will not. Tires in Mandan can be disposed of at the city landfill -- $4 per auto tire, $9 per truck tire and $15 per tractor tire.

Hazardous waste and liquids will not be picked up in either city. Bismarck residents can dispose of those items for free at the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Recycling Center, 2111 N. 52nd St. Mandan residents will be charged a fee. A fee schedule is at bit.ly/3I2xzNO.

Rules for apartment complexes and mobile home parks differ in some instances.

Bismarck residents who display their recent city utility bill or driver's license with a Bismarck address will have free disposal at the city landfill throughout the week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Mandan's landfill will be open this Saturday and then Monday through Saturday of next week from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Residents can dispose of items such as furniture and appliances free of charge. Mandan residents last year took 728 loads to the landfill during the special week.

For complete details, Mandan residents can go to https://www.cityofmandan.com/cleanup; Bismarck residents can go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week.