Bismarck, Mandan holding rescheduled spring cleanups; first attempt stymied by blizzard

Bismarck and Mandan are holding their annual spring cleanups next week, after rescheduling during the three-day blizzard earlier this month.

The special pickups had been set for the week of April 18, but the metro area got 1 ½ feet of snow during the storm.

Residents in both cities can place bulky items on the boulevard for special pickup during their regular garbage collection days.

Rules differ in the two cities. Spring cleanup crews in both cities will pick up furniture and appliances in residential collection areas. Bismarck crews will pick up tires (car and pickup) and carpet; Mandan crews will not pick up those items. Tires in Mandan can be disposed of at the city landfill -- $3 per auto tire, $6 per truck tire and $12 per tractor tire.

Hazardous waste and liquids will not be picked up in either city. Bismarck residents can dispose of those items for free at the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Recycling Center.

Rules for apartment complexes and mobile home parks differ in some instances.

Bismarck residents who display their recent city utility bill will have free disposal at the Bismarck landfill throughout the week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For complete details, Mandan residents can go to https://www.cityofmandan.com/cleanup; Bismarck residents can go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1574/Clean-Up-Week.

Mandan had also been scheduled to hold its annual Litter Cleanup Day on Saturday morning, but that event was canceled due to weather -- not snow but rain. South central North Dakota could get as much as 3 inches of rain through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Businesses, civic organizations and youth groups are still encouraged to take on cleanup routes through May. For more information contact Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at 701-667-3478 or kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com, or go to cityofmandan.com/littercleanupday.

