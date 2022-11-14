Bismarck, Mandan deal with staff shortages as they work to clear record snowfall

The cities of Bismarck and Mandan are dealing with workforce issues as they continue cleanup following a record-setting early winter blizzard.

Mandan has 10 snow removal equipment operator positions; one is not filled and three are filled by new hires with no experience, Public Works Director Mitch Bitz said.

"We're no different than anybody else -- we could always use more people," he said.

Staff shortages have been a common theme in many industries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bismarck Public Works open positions include five equipment operators, five seasonal truck drivers, one mechanic and two office personnel, according to city spokesman Kalen Ost. The city is using staff from other departments to help operate its snow removal fleet of eight graders, nine loaders and various sanding vehicles.

"Everyone in Bismarck is dealing with staff shortages and workforce issues, and the city is no different," Ost said.

Crews in Mandan have finished initial street plowing, but crews in Bismarck are still working to get to some residential neighborhoods.

Record storm

A system that swooped northeast from the lower Rockies dropped snow at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour across central and western North Dakota on Thursday, prompting blizzard and winter storm warnings and shutting down major highways as well as inner-city travel.

Bismarck's official snow total from the blizzard was 17.1 inches, measured at the National Weather Service headquarters at the airport. But other totals from the area reached 2 feet, including in Mandan.

Bismarck's snowfall smashed a city record for Nov. 10 and was just shy of the all-time mark for a one-day snowfall on any date. The snow had 1.23 inches of moisture, also shattering a city record for the date, according to weather service data. Precipitation for the year in Bismarck before the storm was 3.6 inches below normal; after the storm and Sunday and Monday's light snowfall it was 2.4 inches below normal.

Bismarck-Mandan is in an area of moderate drought, with the northern part of Burleigh County in severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Moisture from the blizzard will be factored into this week's drought map, which will be released Thursday.

Bismarck cleanup

Bismarck crews on Saturday afternoon finished clearing emergency routes and other major roadways. The city has set a mid-Tuesday goal of beginning the process of plowing every residential road.

"Many of these emergency and major roadways required multiple passes by city crews to remain open," the city said in a statement Monday. "Progress has slowed over the past 48 hours as most residential streets are requiring four passes to clean and leave driveways passable, per city ordinance."

Crews will continue working round the clock until all residential streets are cleared. They will then begin snow-hauling operations. Most of the snow is trucked to the city landfill.

"Crews will also go back and try to widen emergency routes and major arterials upon completion of clearing residential roads," the city said.

Bismarck budgeted nearly $1.5 million this year for snow gates, which help keep plowing from creating hard-to-remove ridges in front of driveways. But they're designed for lesser amounts of snow and proving ineffective due to the amount of snow from the blizzard, according to the city. Crews are still working to make driveways passable.

Bismarck's snow removal map is at bit.ly/3hI6pBB. More information is at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal.

Mandan cleanup

In Mandan, "all roads should be passable," Bitz said Monday.

City crews over the weekend began the process of hauling snow to storage sites at Mandan Union Cemetery and near the dog park in the southeast part of the city. Officials hope to finish that up by Wednesday and move on to street-widening.

"I wouldn't say the whole city is going to get widened out, but I would expect most will," Bitz said. Residents should not expect streets to be cleared curb to curb, however, he added.

"We need to be very selective and strategic with the widening in order to ensure safe travel now as well as make room for future snow events," he said.

Widening will follow the same process as plowing -- main routes first, followed by school and health care facilities as well as CAT bus routes, then residential areas, according to Bitz.

Mandan does not use snow gates; a committee that reviewed the issue in 2017 determined the cost and the slowdown in snow removal outweighed the benefit. But Bitz said "efforts will be made to reduce driveway ridging" as the snow removal process continues.

Mandan's snow removal map is at bit.ly/3UDbEkm. More information is at bit.ly/3TDwYF4.

Praising crews

Bitz and Doug Wiles, who has been Bismarck's interim Public Works director since the retirement of Jeff Heintz in August, said their crews are dedicated to the task despite the challenges.

“Staff has been doing an incredible job, first with the work that went into preparation for the storm and then working 24 hours a day with snow removal,” said Wiles, who was succeeded as scheduled Monday by Bismarck's new Public Works director, Steve Salwei.

Bitz in asking for the public's patience noted, "It's not fun for us either. After our guys get done with their 14-hour days they have to go home and clear their own driveways."

Cold blast

No big snowfalls are in the forecast this week, but cold reminiscent of the middle of winter is.

High temperatures in North Dakota will be 20-30 degrees below normal, according to the weather service. Highs in Bismarck-Mandan through the weekend are expected to be mostly in the teens, with overnight lows in the single digits. Normal for this time of year is a high around 40 and a low around 20.

The reason is a blast of arctic air that flooded the region on the backside of the storm.

"Many places in the Plains and Midwest will experience high temperatures 5-10 degrees or more below what a typical mid-January day would be," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Wind chills could drop below zero in the Northern Plains, AccuWeather reported. But the deep chill should ease by Thanksgiving, Lundberg predicted.