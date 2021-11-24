Bismarck-Mandan city offices, schools close for holiday

City offices will be closed Thursday in Bismarck and Mandan for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be no garbage or recycling pickup in either city. In Bismarck, households that normally have Thursday service will get their pickup on Friday. In Mandan, Thursday and Friday collections will each be delayed one day.

The landfills in both cities will be closed Thursday, and the Household Hazardous Waste Center in Bismarck also will be closed.

There will be no public school in either city on Thursday or Friday, and Catholic schools will close Wednesday through Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0