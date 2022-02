City offices in Bismarck and Mandan will be closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Garbage and recycling will be picked up as normal in both cities. Each city's landfill will be open.

There is no school in both cities.

U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery or collection runs.

