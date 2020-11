City offices in Bismarck and Mandan will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and Mandan offices also will shut down Friday.

There also will be no garbage or recycling collection on Thursday. Collections will run one day late in both cities.

The landfills in both cities also will be closed on Thursday.

Regular city office hours will resume on Friday in Bismarck and on Monday in Mandan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0