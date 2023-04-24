Longtime Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC President and CEO Brian Ritter is leaving to take a job with Sanford Health.

Ritter will step down July 14 and three days later become Sanford's head of market affairs, helping lead the health system’s strategic planning efforts, community relations and board development in Bismarck-Mandan.

The Chamber EDC is a business advocacy and economic development organization serving more than 1,230 members across Bismarck-Mandan and the surrounding area.

Ritter has been with the Chamber EDC and its predecessors, the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce and Bismarck-Mandan Development Association, since 2003. He was named president of the BMDA in 2013 and president of the Chamber of Commerce in 2017. The two organizations merged in 2019 to form the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC.

“Serving this organization for the past 20 years has been both challenging and rewarding, but more than anything else it’s been a privilege,” Ritter said in a statement Monday. “As a Bismarck-Mandan native, I can’t think of a greater opportunity to serve the community that I love so much.”

The Chamber EDC’s Board of Directors will name a search committee to find Ritter's successor.

“Through this transition, our team of staff and volunteers will continue with the goals and objectives Brian has initiated on behalf of the Chamber EDC," Board Chair Wendy Van Duyne said. "We have been fortunate to have his leadership both in our organization and in our community, and we look forward to his continued success.”

The Chamber EDC Executive Committee will meet later this week to develop a timeline for the process, Ritter said.