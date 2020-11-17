Bismarck man struck and killed on Mandan's Main Street

Authorities are investigating the death of a Bismarck man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Mandan's Main Street.

The 42-year-old man was standing next to his parked car in the 400 block of West Main Street when he was struck shortly before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten. He died at the scene.

The vehicle that struck him was driven by a 19-year-old Mandan man.

Neither man's name was immediately released. The Mandan Police Department and the North Dakota Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate. Flaten said the incident appears to be accidental.

