Bismarck man struck and killed on Mandan's Main Street; driver under arrest

A 19-year-old man is under arrest in connection with the death of a Bismarck man who was struck by a vehicle on Mandan's Main Street on Tuesday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

TC Younger Carry Moccasin, of Mandan, was being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten. He was under arrest on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, according to the center's website. Formal charges were pending.

The 42-year-old Bismarck man was standing next to his parked car in the 400 block of West Main Street when he was struck shortly before 5:30 a.m., Flaten said. He died at the scene. His name wasn't immediately released.

Authorities did not immediately release other details of the incident. The Mandan Police Department and the North Dakota Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 18 Angry 4