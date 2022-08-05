 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck man injured in ATV-train crash identified

Authorities have identified a Bismarck man injured when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving collided with a BNSF Railway train in Morton County.

Tyler Price, 32, crossed the tracks at a marked crossing about 10 miles northwest of Mandan and was struck by the train's locomotive about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Price was taken by ambulance to a Bismarck hospital for treatment of what authorities said were serious injuries.

Train Engineer Randall Burgard, 61, and Conductor Arvid Witikko, 55, both of Bismarck, were not injured.

The locomotive was pulling 70 cars of mixed freight and some empty cars, the Patrol said.

