Road construction on Bismarck Expressway and Washington Street will be temporarily stopped over the weekend to improve traffic flow for the Memorial Day holiday.

The work will resume Tuesday, according to the city.

Separately, nighttime construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday on state Highway 1804 south of Bismarck. Work will consist of mill and overlay from Bismarck Expressway to Signal Street.

Temporary lane closures on Highway 1804 and side street closures with detours are expected. The speed limit will be reduced during construction.

The city also has provided an update on the Ash Coulee Drive summerlong $18.9 million reconstruction project.

Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Ash Coulee Drive between Tyler Parkway and Washington Street will be closed to through traffic. No pedestrian access or crossings will be maintained. Ash Coulee Drive between Valley Drive and Washington Street will be reopened to traffic prior to the start of school in the fall. Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until the project is complete in the fall.

More information about the project is at bit.ly/3HoanJo. The city also is sharing additional information on its social media pages.