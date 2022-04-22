Bismarck kicking off anniversary celebrations in May

The city of Bismarck is kicking off its 150th anniversary celebrations with a parade, concerts and more starting in May.

The celebration begins with a Band Night Parade at 6:30 p.m. May 13. The city's sesquicentennial is May 14, also known as Founder's Day. That Saturday, the Bismarck Event Center is hosting the "Best of Bismarck Show of the Century ... and a Half." It will feature local talent, including:

Jared Mason, original cast member of "Stomp"

Emily Walter, former host of the Medora Musical and current host of “The Gospel Brunch”

Nationally recognized folk singer/songwriter Chuck Suchy

Soloist Clyde Bauman and his alter-ego persona, Mylo Hatzenbuhler

The Andrist family of Levi, Bethany, and their three children

There will be a show at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. A community barbecue will be held between shows at 4 p.m. Former Mayor Bill Sorensen will serve as the emcee.

Admission is $1.50, or attendees can purchase reserved tickets for $15. Both ticket options include the meal.

The Event Center's Exhibit Halls A and B will host exhibits celebrating the city's history, including State Historical Society of North Dakota exhibits and a tepee, on May 14 and 15. Bismarck Hometown History films will be shown throughout both days in the Prairie Rose Rooms.

Also on May 14, a “History & Mystery Scavenger Hunt” will take place. This will be a series of virtual scavenger hunts in which residents can explore the city’s history using an augmented reality platform called Yondar.

“Over the coming months, please join fellow Bismarckians to honor our history as we reflect upon what Bismarck has become over the course of 150 years, and celebrate the vibrant, growing community our residents are proud to call home,” Mayor Steve Bakken said.

A schedule of kickoff events will be available at www.bismarckeventcenter.com. For more information on Bismarck's 150th anniversary, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarck150.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.