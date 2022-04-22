 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bismarck kicking off anniversary celebrations in May

  • 0

The city of Bismarck is kicking off its 150th anniversary celebrations with a parade, concerts and more starting in May.

The celebration begins with a Band Night Parade at 6:30 p.m. May 13. The city's sesquicentennial is May 14, also known as Founder's Day. That Saturday, the Bismarck Event Center is hosting the "Best of Bismarck Show of the Century ... and a Half." It will feature local talent, including:

  • Jared Mason, original cast member of "Stomp"
  • Emily Walter, former host of the Medora Musical and current host of “The Gospel Brunch”
  • Nationally recognized folk singer/songwriter Chuck Suchy
  • Soloist Clyde Bauman and his alter-ego persona, Mylo Hatzenbuhler
  • The Andrist family of Levi, Bethany, and their three children

There will be a show at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. A community barbecue will be held between shows at 4 p.m. Former Mayor Bill Sorensen will serve as the emcee.

Admission is $1.50, or attendees can purchase reserved tickets for $15. Both ticket options include the meal.

People are also reading…

The Event Center's Exhibit Halls A and B will host exhibits celebrating the city's history, including State Historical Society of North Dakota exhibits and a tepee, on May 14 and 15. Bismarck Hometown History films will be shown throughout both days in the Prairie Rose Rooms.

Also on May 14, a “History & Mystery Scavenger Hunt” will take place. This will be a series of virtual scavenger hunts in which residents can explore the city’s history using an augmented reality platform called Yondar.

“Over the coming months, please join fellow Bismarckians to honor our history as we reflect upon what Bismarck has become over the course of 150 years, and celebrate the vibrant, growing community our residents are proud to call home,” Mayor Steve Bakken said.

A schedule of kickoff events will be available at www.bismarckeventcenter.com. For more information on Bismarck's 150th anniversary, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/bismarck150.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

North Dakota lawmaker quits panel leadership after texts with inmate

North Dakota's longest-serving state senator has resigned as head of a panel that oversees the Legislature’s business between sessions. The resignation comes just days after a published report that Republican Ray Holmberg had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. The Forum of Fargo reported that Holmberg exchanged 72 text messages with Nicholas James Morgan-Derosier as Morgan-Derosier was in jail on state child pornography charges. He told the Forum that his text messages with Morgan-Derosier were related to “a variety of things” but that he no longer has them.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court upholds exclusion of Puerto Ricans from federal benefits program

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News