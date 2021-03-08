Bismarck house fire displaces 5 people

A weekend house fire in Bismarck displaced five people.

The blaze started in a shed next to the house in the 300 block of South 11th Street about 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bismarck Fire Department. Flames spread to the outside of the house and its attic.

Everyone in the home had gotten out safely by the time firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

There was substantial fire and smoke damage to the house, according to authorities. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.

It was the second weekend house fire in the area. A Mandan family was displaced in an early Sunday blaze that severely damaged a home in the Marina Bay Area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0