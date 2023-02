The Bismarck Historical Society will host a stained glass and historical cathedral program beginning 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck.

Speakers will be Ann Vadnie, a member of the Bismarck Historical Society board of directors and a lifelong Cathedral parishioner, and the Cathedral’s Rector, the Rev. Joshua Ehli.

Vadnie will discuss the stained-glass windows and Ehli will present the Cathedral's history.

The Cathedral is at 520 Raymond St.