Bismarck High rolls past St. Mary's

“We’ve had a couple nights where the shots aren’t falling and sometimes your defense can lapse a little bit and not play with the same intensity and pressure,” Wilhelm said. “Tonight the shots did fall. But that should never affect the way we play defensively.”

A 16-1 burst by the Demons late in the first half pushed their lead to 28 points at 45-17 and they led by 25 at the break.

The fourth-ranked Demons (14-4, 13-4 West Region) won their third consecutive game since a loss at league-leading Jamestown on Feb. 4. BHS has won five of its last six games.

“For us right now, we’re not looking for wins as much as we’re just looking at improving,” Wilhelm said. “We obviously want to be playing our best basketball in March so it’s just every day in practice, just that day to day approach, that win the moment, be the best player you can be every day and keep improving from day to day. We know that the wins are going to pile up if you have that mindset.”

The Demons spread the wealth offensively -- five players hit double figures and a dozen different Demons contributed in the scoring column.