The city of Bismarck is installing three additional outdoor warning sirens in areas of growth.

Siren No. 25 became operational Friday. Sirens No. 26 and No. 27 will follow in August. They're all in northern Bismarck. Siren No. 2 is being moved from the Provident Life Building downtown to along Main Avenue west of 12th street.

The project was paid for mostly with $84,000 in federal grant money -- 85% of the cost -- with the city picking up the rest.

Outdoor warning sirens go off when a confirmed tornado or funnel has been spotted within 10 miles of the community, or if a tornado warning is issued by officials. Outdoor warning sirens also are used for other types of emergencies. Authorities advise residents to seek shelter and monitor local media if a siren sounds.