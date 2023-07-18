Two people are credited with saving the life of a person with limited mobility in a mobile home fire early Tuesday, the Bismarck Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to two unrelated mobile home fires within a half hour of one another, including one reported at 5:48 a.m. at 1119 University Drive. Two people pulled a person with mobility issues out of the trailer. Residents of the home were treated for smoke inhalation. A dog was killed in the fire. The blaze caused heavy damage to the porch and front end of the structure and smoke damage.

The department responded to a second mobile home fire at 6:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Thayer Avenue. The trailer was vacant, but homeless people were reported to be staying there in recent days, the department said. No injuries were reported.