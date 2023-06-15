Bismarck brothers Logan and Ryan Bullinger won the North Dakota High School Fishing State Championship for the third year in a row, continuing a family tradition of supremacy in the sport.

Logan and Ryan have an older brother, Brandon, and a Century High School Bullinger brothers team has now won the state tournament five years in a row. Logan and Brandon won it twice before Logan and Ryan began their run.

"Working hard and putting the time in on the water helped us win," Ryan Bullinger said.

The tournament was held Saturday on Lake Sakakawea's Hazen Bay.

"The weather was perfect and the tournament was timed perfectly with lots of bass being caught," the North Dakota Student Angler Federation said in a statement. "Teams had to weed through many small bass to decide on their keepers. North Dakota is one of the few states that does not allow culling, so this adds another factor to tournament fishing."

Logan and Ryan Bullinger weighed in 11.29 pounds of bass, edging out the team of Alex Martel, of Christine, and Carson Dewald, of Jamestown, who had 10.84 pounds. Anglers don't have to be from the same school to compete as a team. Martel and Dewald finished third last year.

The Bullinger brothers had the Big Bass of the Day -- 2.97 pounds.

Both teams have qualified for the 2023 national championship in La Crosse, Wisconsin, next week. They'll be competing on the Mississippi River against more than 400 teams, with college scholarships and other potential prizes on the line.

The Bullinger brothers finished 13th out of about 420 teams at last year's nationals on Pickwick Lake in Alabama, according to mother Heather Bullinger. She and her husband, Scott, are directors of the North Dakota Student Angler Federation.

Ryan Bullinger said, "Our goal has always been finishing in the Top 10, and that's our goal again this year."

Growing the program

Four teams competed in this year's state tournament, though 18 schools have been represented in various tournaments since the North Dakota program began in 2018.

Heather and Scott Bullinger are looking to increase participation, and they also are starting a junior club for eighth grade students and younger.

There also are now college clubs that have been started by former high school anglers, according to Heather Bullinger. Brandon Bullinger started a fishing club at Bismarck State College. There are clubs at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and North Dakota State University in Fargo. Efforts are being made to start a club at Valley City State. And Martel and Dewald hope to start a club at the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton when they enroll there in the fall.

The national Student Angler Federation was developed by The Bass Federation, the nation's oldest and largest organized grassroots fishing organization.