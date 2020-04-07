Bismarck family $1,000 richer after finding golden egg in Tribune Easter Egg Hunt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jeanette Keller had a little extra incentive to find the golden egg in this year's Bismarck Tribune Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Bismarck Heating and Air.

Last year's winner "found it right in front of me," the Bismarck resident said. "I was determined to find it this year. How close can you get?"

Keller, a Tribune subscriber, is this year's winner of $1,000 in the annual contest, which involved daily clues pointing to the large plastic golden egg cleverly placed at the Fort Lincoln Trolley ticket building in Mandan. The egg was inside a rotted railroad tie about 6 feet off the walking path.

Daily clues began running in last Friday's paper and Tribune website. Had a nonsubscriber found the egg, he or she would have won $500.

Tribune Publisher Gary Adkisson said the egg was hidden in a publicly accessible area and not a confined space so that people could maintain social distancing during the cornonavirus outbreak.

Keller and her husband, John, had plenty of help deciphering the clues. Their four grown children, a few grandchildren and John's mother all helped.