Bismarck falls off the pace of record winter snowfall; no injuries in squad car-semitrailer crash

Bismarck is no longer on pace for a record winter snowfall due to a mostly dry January.

The capital city at the end of 2022 had 51.3 inches of snow for the season, the most in city history from October through December, according to the National Weather Service.

But precipitation has tapered off, and Bismarck has received only 3.3 inches of snow this month, nearly 4 ½ inches below normal for January.

"With such limited snowfall we've dropped off our pace of reaching record-setting snowfall. Of course, we know that all it takes is one storm to get us right back into the running," Meteorologist Megan Jones said, adding that "Chances for precipitation look pretty low for the next week or so, so we'll continue falling behind (those) highest accumulation years."

Bismarck's record is 101.6 inches in the winter of 1996-97.

The 3.3 inches of snow in January included 2 inches that fell Thursday as an Alberta clipper weather system roared through North Dakota, bringing snow and winds gusting near 60 mph in some areas. Conditions were worst in eastern North Dakota. The weather service issued a blizzard warning for the northeast for a time. The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks closed at 10 p.m. due to the conditions and told students and faculty it would reopen two hours late Friday. North Dakota Health and Human Services offices in Grand Forks and Grafton also opened late Friday.

No one was injured when a semitrailer struck a Highway Patrol SUV after the trooper had stopped to respond to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 north of Fargo.

The incident happened near Argusville at about 7 p.m. Thursday. The four-vehicle crash had blocked the passing lane of northbound I-29, and the trooper had parked in the lane with his lights flashing and exited the vehicle. The semi hauling an empty cattle trailer struck the rear of the SUV and then jackknifed into the median.

Northbound I-29 was closed between Argusville and Gardner for about 2 ½ hours.

Arctic air will flood into North Dakota on the backside of the clipper system.

"Highs will be in the single digits above and below zero Saturday through Monday, with overnight wind chills dropping to as low as 45 degrees below zero during this time," the weather service said.

Normal for this time of year in Bismarck is a daily high of 24 degrees and a low of 3.