Road work on Bismarck Expressway is planned in the coming week, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The milling and paving work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Sunday and continue overnight until 6:30 a.m. Monday. Work hours will be 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. during the workweek days.

The Expressway work will extend from just west of the Washington Street intersection, near the Elk’s Lodge, to Ninth Street, near Eide Ford Lincoln.

Traffic control will be in place at all intersections in the work zone, with lane closures and flaggers. Motorists can expect uneven lanes on roadways, as well as additional traffic control on side streets and the entrances to some businesses. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.