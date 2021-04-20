Bismarck Elks Lodge statue vandalized; missing antlers valued at $2,000

Someone stole the antlers from the elk statue outside the Bismarck Elks Lodge over the weekend.

A culprit or culprits sawed the antlers off at the base and broke the spotlight that illuminated the statue, according to police. The theft was reported Monday afternoon. The antlers are valued at $2,000.

"It's not a bull elk anymore," said Arlan Scholl, former owner of Connie's Body Shop, who has memories of repairing, painting and clear-coating the statue several times over the years. It’s been 15 years or more since the elk was last vandalized, he said.

