Bismarck Elks Lodge statue vandalized; missing antlers valued at $2,000
Arlan Scholl looks over the antlerless elk statue in front of the Bismarck Elks Lodge on Tuesday afternoon. A culprit or culprits sawed the antlers off at the base and broke the spotlight that illuminated the statue sometime over the weekend, according to the Bismarck Police Department. The antlers are valued at $2,000. "It's not a bull elk anymore," said Scholl, former owner of Connie's Body Shop, who has memories of repairing, painting and clear-coating the statue several times over the years. It’s been 15 years or more since the elk was last vandalized, he said.

 Tom Stromme

Someone stole the antlers from the elk statue outside the Bismarck Elks Lodge over the weekend.

