Bismarck development map unveiled

The Bismarck Community Development Department has unveiled an online tool to encourage public participation in the city's planning and development process.

The Community Development Activities online map shows all of the projects -- including subdivisions, rezonings, annexations, building permits and others -- that are in review or recently approved by the Community Development Department.

Members of the development community and residents can use the map to keep track of projects that are underway or upcoming in the city and its extraterritorial area, along with upcoming public hearings on projects.