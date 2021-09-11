Bismarck crews respond to explosion at fireworks display

An explosion at a fireworks display in southeast Bismarck at midday Saturday created a dense cloud of black smoke that could be seen throughout the city.

Burleigh County officials posted on social media that firefighters, police and medical professionals had responded to the scene on Fuller Avenue, and they asked the public to stay out of the area. The county didn't immediately offer details on what caused the explosion, where exactly it occurred or if anyone was injured.

The explosion could be heard around the city. Joshua Watts, who happened to be in the area, said he witnessed more than one blast.

"There was an explosion and then another explosion," he said. "The first one went off ... and I actually saw the fireworks blow up."

The explosions touched off grass fires in the area. There was no immediate word on whether any buildings were threatened or damaged.

