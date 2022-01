City crews are beginning to widen streets in Bismarck.

Streets gradually narrow during the winter months due to drifting snow and snow ridges caused by parked vehicles.

Residents are asked to move vehicles off streets to aid in the widening process. Motorists are urged to use caution when snow removal equipment is around.

For more information on city snow removal, go to https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal.

