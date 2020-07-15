Bismarck commissioners discuss fireworks ballot measure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday took steps toward possibly creating a ballot measure on legalizing fireworks in the city.

Mayor Steve Bakken at a June 14 meeting proposed legalizing fireworks within city limits. Bismarck voters banned them in 1988. Commissioner Nancy Guy in June said any decision on revoking the ban should not be made by the commissioners but by voters.

Bakken on Tuesday said that he wants the issue of potentially legalizing fireworks on the ballot because voters have not addressed the issue in 30 years.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs asked the commissioners for direction on creating a ballot measure, including the wording of the measure and any limits on fireworks. Combs also said she would research the deadlines and cost for adding issues to the November ballot. The discussion was tabled until the next commission meeting.

Every commissioner on Tuesday said they received emails from residents on the matter. Bakken said nearly half of the messages he received were in favor of legalization. Other commissioners said the majority of the emails they received opposed legalizing fireworks. Guy said residents had approached her at a store asking her to keep fireworks illegal.