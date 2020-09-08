Bismarck City Commission won't mandate mask wearing

The Bismarck City Commission won't mandate masks but has asked for an update on COVID-19 data at the next commission meeting.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch on Tuesday updated the commission on the COVID-19 hot spot in Burleigh and Morton counties and presented a request from the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force to enact a mask mandate and make COVID-19 guidelines requirements for businesses. The task force at its Friday meeting had recommended that local governments consider mask mandates.
Bismarck commissioners considered the idea Tuesday but it never came to a vote, because none of the five commissioners made a motion to mandate masks.
Active coronavirus cases in Burleigh and Morton counties make up nearly a quarter of all such cases in North Dakota, said Moch, who leads the task force composed of state and local officials. Gov. Doug Burgum announced its creation in late July, when cases began to spike in the region. They've continued to climb.
Burleigh and Morton counties are at the yellow, or moderate, risk level, in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings to schools. Those protocols are not enforced.
Several members of the task force asked the commission to mandate wearing a mask in public. Dr. John Hagan, the medical director for the Department of Corrections, told commissioners there is only one positive coronavirus case out of 1,600 prisoners this week and attributed it to mandatory mask wearing since March.
Some community members spoke out against local mask mandates.
Kendi Chase, who works part time in emergency medical services, disagreed with what she called "extreme measures."
"To ask us to be responsible for someone else's health is too much," Chase said.
Mayor Steve Bakken said he didn't think mandates create compliance and said that a mandate should come down from the governor.
"Our citizens can make good choices for themselves without a mandate," he said. "There's no sense for the city to mandate when the county doesn't, across the river they don't."
The Burleigh County Commission and the Morton County Commission are expected to discuss a mask mandate at their next meetings.
Burgum has rejected issuing a statewide mask mandate -- saying during a public coronavirus briefing at the Capitol on Tuesday that one “could create more divisiveness” -- and has urged personal responsibility instead.
“In the end, it’s about individual decisions -- not what the government does,” he said. “It’d be great if we could stop having debate about the role of government and start having more of a debate about individual responsibility."
Bakken and Commissioner Nancy Guy said they wanted to let an information campaign to encourage voluntary mask wearing run its course. The task force has hired Agency MABU to conduct the campaign.
Some commissioners also expressed frustration with different types of data used at different levels of government, and what they said was a lack of communication between the state and local officials.
Guy said the fact that schools, the state and the federal government use different metrics for safety guidelines makes it hard to make decisions.
Bakken said, "We're short of information. We're short of communication, and those are things we need to make decisions."
Burgum said he supports local governments in areas with higher concentrations of cases developing their own coronavirus policies.
“We need local leadership to really win this battle,” he said, adding later that “these locally executed strategies are going to help in the end to slow the spread.”
The commission also approved federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funding for the task force and an agreement between the task force and the Bismarck Motor Motel to shelter homeless people who test positive for COVID-19 or need to isolate after exposure.
The task force will receive $734,680 via Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health. The money will go to the shelter at the Bismarck Motor Motel, COVID-19 tests and the media campaign encouraging residents to wear masks and social distance. The funding lasts until the end of the year.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
