Bismarck City Commission won't mandate mask wearing

“In the end, it’s about individual decisions -- not what the government does,” he said. “It’d be great if we could stop having debate about the role of government and start having more of a debate about individual responsibility."

Bakken and Commissioner Nancy Guy said they wanted to let an information campaign to encourage voluntary mask wearing run its course. The task force has hired Agency MABU to conduct the campaign.

Some commissioners also expressed frustration with different types of data used at different levels of government, and what they said was a lack of communication between the state and local officials.

Guy said the fact that schools, the state and the federal government use different metrics for safety guidelines makes it hard to make decisions.

Bakken said, "We're short of information. We're short of communication, and those are things we need to make decisions."

Burgum said he supports local governments in areas with higher concentrations of cases developing their own coronavirus policies.

“We need local leadership to really win this battle,” he said, adding later that “these locally executed strategies are going to help in the end to slow the spread.”