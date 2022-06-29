Bismarck City Commission, task force to hash out special assessment replacement

The Bismarck City Commission plans to continue working on a method of replacing special assessments after not feeling satisfied with a task force's proposed street utility fee plan.

The Special Assessment Task Force led by former City Commissioner Nancy Guy and Commissioner Mark Splonskowski was reconvened in July 2021 to create a fee in place of special assessments meant to fund street maintenance.

The action came after the 2021 Legislature passed a law that allows cities to levy street maintenance fees on all utility users. The fee would not replace other types of special assessments, such as those levied for storm water infrastructure improvements.

The task force proposed four fee rate structures, two for residential properties and two for commercial properties, during Tuesday's City Commission meeting. The fee structures utilize two different valuation systems based on parcel size: a tier-based system, and a proportional system with minimum and maximum caps.

The tier-based system would have residents pay a monthly amount depending on which bracket their parcel size was in. The proportional system would have all residents pay the same dollar-per-square-footage rate, with caps for smaller and larger parcels. Apartment and manufactured home park residents would pay a $7 monthly fee.

The full task force recommendation can be found at https://bit.ly/3OMNwZt.

Commissioner Greg Zenker said he feels that the proposed systems are not fair for those with larger properties, and he would prefer every residential parcel owner pay the same monthly fee. He said he could possibly get behind different rates for different classes -- single-family, multifamily and nonresidential -- but thinks that apartment and mobile home dwellers would need to pay more than the proposed $7 a month.

Task force member Dustin Gawrylow said the group anticipated concerns with the tier system, but he stated that a flat residential fee does not work since it "overly punishes and charges" some residents.

Gawrylow and Mayor Mike Schmitz, who also is a task force member, said the group intended to bring the proposals to the commission so that it might have something ready for the November general election ballot. Voters would have to approve any change.

"As a task force and subcommittee, I think we’ve done what we can on this issue at least without any further guidance as far as what you want to see as a commission," Gawrylow said. "We’re not saying this is the perfect solution. I think whether the public and voters agree will be determined by whether they like these ideas better than the current system, and they may not."

Commissioners Zenker and Steve Marquardt said they would like the task force to continue working on developing the fee structure and to gather more information for the commission to consider.

“I don’t think we want to race to the ballot because this is going to have to be a grand slam," Zenker said, using a baseball analogy. "This cannot be a single because we’re only going to get one opportunity to get this passed."

Gawrylow suggested the commission and task force subcommittee hold a combined meeting to expedite the conversation. The commission agreed and plans to hold the meeting sometime after July 4.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

