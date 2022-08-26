Bismarck City Commission rejects funding for homeless shelter

The Bismarck City Commission this week voted 4-1 against giving the Missouri Slope Areawide United Way $250,000 to help with operational costs of the nonprofit's homeless shelter.

The city budgeted $250,000 for the shelter for both 2020 and 2021, but United Way did not request the 2021 money last year because of other grants and federal coronavirus aid. When the nonprofit asked for the money this year, it was told the books were closed.

Executive Director Jena Gullo told commissioners on Tuesday that she had not been informed of any deadline to request the approved money. She said the shelter on July 6 went from being open 24 hours to just overnight hours -- 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. -- because of the grant not coming from the city.

"It's much harder now that we're closed during the daytime hours to connect people to services," she said.

Commissioners wondered if there might be money available from other sources. Commissioner Anne Cleary said the community has other needs, as well, and worried about setting a precedent.

"Reopening (the budget) for one entity and not opening it for others, does that open up a can of worms?" she said.

Commissioner Greg Zenker noted that the matter was a specific topic, and that "all we're doing is taking money that was approved in 2021, was not spent ... and all we're doing is reallocating that money."

He made a motion to amend the 2022 budget to provide $250,000 to United Way for the shelter. He was the only commissioner to vote in favor, with Mayor Mike Schmitz and Commissioners Cleary, Steve Marquardt and Mark Splonskowski voting against.

Splonskowski suggested that the money be used to offset the 2023 budget and help taxpayers.

"If it's not going to go back to United Way, and it's not going to go back to the pockets of the taxpayer, the city is just going to blow it on something else," he said.