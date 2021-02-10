Bismarck City Commission holds off on approving salary plan update

Condrey and Associates proposed an update to the city's salary plan in June 2020 for $32,500; the same price was proposed Tuesday. The firm could finish the update in time for the 2022 budget if work began in March, McConnell said.

The Mandan City Commission recently approved a salary plan from Condrey and Associates, in part to retain more employees. McConnell referenced that plan Tuesday, saying the starting salary for Bismarck's firefighters and police officers is only $664 more than Mandan's, a city with nearly 70% fewer residents.

"When we're competing with a city the size of Mandan, we should have a greater separation than that," he said. "It's a little concerning."

Some members of the Bismarck commission felt that the proposed study would not fully capture how employees are compensated because it wouldn't examine benefits such as health care.

Commissioner Greg Zenker said he thought a pay study should evaluate the "complete package" for employees, and Mayor Steve Bakken agreed.

McConnell said it is difficult to use benefits to recruit younger employees.

"I've got to tell you, the younger generation today, it's not about the benefits for them," McConnell said. "It's about 'show me the money.'"