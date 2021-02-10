Bismarck City Commission holds off on approving salary plan update

The Bismarck City Commission is holding off on approving an update to the city's employee salary plan as commissioners seek more information.
City Human Resources Director Bob McConnell on Tuesday asked commissioners to allow Georgia-based consulting firm Condrey and Associates to update the city's employee salary plan. Commissioners asked McConnell to check if the company would evaluate employee benefits as well as salaries between comparable cities and update them at the Feb. 23 meeting.
Condrey and Associates created a salary plan for Bismarck in 2015, but the city has not consistently increased wages each year like the plan recommends. That leaves employees making about 6.1% less than the market rate, McConnell said.
The city did not update salary ranges in 2017 or 2018, and updates in 2019 and 2020 were lower than data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics suggested they should be, McConnell said.
Staff turnover in 2020 was 8.3% compared to 1% in 2016, McConnell said. Four heavy equipment operators in the public works department left for better-paying jobs within the last quarter.
The pay for a heavy equipment operator in Bismarck is $44,721. It would be $47,449, which is comparable to the pay in Fargo, if the city had increased wages each year since 2015, the human resources director said.
Condrey and Associates proposed an update to the city's salary plan in June 2020 for $32,500; the same price was proposed Tuesday. The firm could finish the update in time for the 2022 budget if work began in March, McConnell said.
The Mandan City Commission recently approved a salary plan from Condrey and Associates, in part to retain more employees. McConnell referenced that plan Tuesday, saying the starting salary for Bismarck's firefighters and police officers is only $664 more than Mandan's, a city with nearly 70% fewer residents.
"When we're competing with a city the size of Mandan, we should have a greater separation than that," he said. "It's a little concerning."
Some members of the Bismarck commission felt that the proposed study would not fully capture how employees are compensated because it wouldn't examine benefits such as health care.
Commissioner Greg Zenker said he thought a pay study should evaluate the "complete package" for employees, and Mayor Steve Bakken agreed.
McConnell said it is difficult to use benefits to recruit younger employees.
"I've got to tell you, the younger generation today, it's not about the benefits for them," McConnell said. "It's about 'show me the money.'"
Follow-through on a salary plan update also was a concern for Zenker, considering past commissions did not always follow recommended salary adjustments.
"If we spend $32,500 and we choose not to follow it for the next budget cycle, why are we spending the $32,500?" he asked.
Commissioner Nancy Guy supported updating the city's salary plan. City department heads have told her that it is expensive to train new employees and that some staff with institutional knowledge have left, she said. Not increasing employee pay affects morale as well, she added.
"It creates ill will among our employees," Guy said. "We should be paying them appropriately for their skills and abilities."
