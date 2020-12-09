Bismarck City Commission extends carryout alcohol sales

The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday extended alcohol sales with to-go food orders until early February.

Restaurants can sell beer, wine and mixed drinks in containers up to 64 ounces with to-go food orders until the commission's Feb. 9 meeting. The group will review the policy on Jan. 12.

The commission allowed beer and wine to be sold with to-go orders when Gov. Doug Burgum shut down businesses for a few weeks last spring during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioners voted in late November to allow the sales again, setting the policy to expire Dec. 14.

Some commissioners had concerns about a lack of stability for restaurants if the carryout alcohol sales were to end after just a few weeks, or if they were to be revisited during every commission meeting. Without allowing the policy to remain for a longer period of time, restaurants might have trouble planning inventory for to-go alcohol sales, Commissioner Nancy Guy said.

"If we keep kicking this can two weeks down the road at a time, we don't give them much of an opportunity to take advantage," she said.

Commissioner Mark Splonskowski described the extension as "damage control" for restaurants. Commissioners Greg Zenker and Steve Marquardt opposed extending the to-go sales.