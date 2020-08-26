Bismarck City Commission approves paid child care leave for employees during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck city employees will now receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for children who cannot attend school or daycare because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bismarck City Commission at a meeting Tuesday adopted the terms from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The city previously adopted parts of the act providing paid sick leave to employees who test positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine for the virus. The commission also approved the option for flexible or remote work for employees.

Employees can receive up to two-thirds of their pay while using the leave. The terms of the FFCRA end on Dec. 31, and the funding comes from money set aside by the CARES Act.

The commission included health care workers and first responders among employees receiving the paid leave. Those employees are not eligible for the sick leave in the case of quarantine or isolation.

This type of paid leave is meant to be used when flexible work options are not possible. The commission ended flexible remote work options for employees in June, City Attorney Jannelle Combs said Tuesday.