Bismarck City Commission approves paid child care leave for employees during pandemic

Bismarck city employees will now receive up to 12 weeks of paid leave to care for children who cannot attend school or daycare because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bismarck City Commission at a meeting Tuesday adopted the terms from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The city previously adopted parts of the act providing paid sick leave to employees who test positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine for the virus. The commission also approved the option for flexible or remote work for employees.
Employees can receive up to two-thirds of their pay while using the leave. The terms of the FFCRA end on Dec. 31, and the funding comes from money set aside by the CARES Act.
The commission included health care workers and first responders among employees receiving the paid leave. Those employees are not eligible for the sick leave in the case of quarantine or isolation.
This type of paid leave is meant to be used when flexible work options are not possible. The commission ended flexible remote work options for employees in June, City Attorney Jannelle Combs said Tuesday.
City Administrator Keith Hunke told the commission that city departments need to be able to let employees work in a number of situations such as quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19. Hunke said department heads meet once a week to discuss staffing and remote work.
"We'll need that flexibility again anticipating continued changes with school schedules," Hunke said. "Right now we are working with our employees who are adjusting to the hybrid model of Bismark Public Schools. We have a different model occurring over in Mandan for employees who reside in Mandan."
Commissioner Nancy Guy spoke in favor of allowing flexible work schedules.
"The school schedules can change on a dime, and we meet twice a month," Guy said "If administration and department heads can respond quickly and nimbly to changes like that and employee scheduling and staffing, I think it's important that we give them that leeway."
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
