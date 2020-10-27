Bismarck City Commission approves mask mandate

"Maybe you can call it the weakest game plan out there, that's fine," Zenker said. "But I'm not going to support penalties on businesses."

Guy pushed for a mask mandate to prevent Burgum from moving Burleigh County into the "red/critical risk" level, which would shutter businesses and send schools to distance learning. She also said that continuing to do the same thing would only prolong negative effects on the economy and "community anguish."

Bakken, who voted against the mask mandate, has long said that while he supports the use of masks, he does not support a mask mandate. He said Tuesday that the commission is in the business to eliminate bureaucracy, not create it.

Splonskowski has been vocal about his opposition for any kind of mandate. He said at the meeting that the commission should not infringe on the rights of residents and that the commission should trust residents to make the best choice for themselves.

"If we expect the people to trust us and respect us, we need to trust and respect them," Splonskowski said.

The mandate goes into effect on Sunday and will be reviewed at the commission's Dec. 8 meeting. The goal of the mandate is to help push the county's 14-day rolling average positivity rate to at or below 8%. It is currently more than 12%.