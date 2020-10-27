Bismarck City Commission approves mask mandate

The Bismarck City Commission passed a mask mandate that has no penalties for noncompliance in a 3-2 vote Tuesday night amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the region in recent months.
Bismarck joined more than half a dozen other North Dakota cities that have implemented mask mandates this month. Gov. Doug Burgum has resisted implementing a statewide mandate, saying he doesn't believe one would be effective and instead encouraging personal responsibility.
Commissioners Nancy Guy, Greg Zenker and Steve Marquardt voted for the mandate and business occupancy requirements, which they characterized as a pandemic mitigation strategy. Commissioner Mark Splonskowski and Mayor Steve Bakken voted against the plan, with Splonskowski saying, "I will not support a mask mandate tonight or ever unless the science is undisputed and the death rate is exponentially higher."
Active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh and Morton counties have nearly tripled in the past two months. White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, who toured Bismarck businesses and met with state, tribal and local leaders Monday, said she found the city's COVID-19 protocols to be the worst she had seen anywhere in the country. She said she found the absence of face masks and the lack of social distancing to be “deeply unfortunate” and a danger to public health.
Every seat in the Tom Baker Meeting Room was full Tuesday, though capacity was limited to 25% occupancy in accordance with ND Smart Restart guidelines.
More than 30 residents who opposed a mask mandate gathered outside the City/County Building to protest. Several waved American flags or held signs with slogans such as "Anti-mask mandate doesn't mean anti-mask."
Stephanie Stevens, one of the protesters, said that any decision to wear masks should be left up to people and to businesses who want to require them.
"If you choose to wear a mask, go ahead. But mandating that for every citizen in the city of Bismarck is actually anti-American. We're freedom defenders," Stevens said.
Lisa Klein, who works in health care, said she was at the protest to support a person's freedom to decide what's best for his or her own body.
Dozens of residents spoke during public comment at the meeting, including several doctors who supported a mask mandate and many people who felt that a mandate would infringe on their constitutional rights and freedoms.
Bismarck pediatrician Kathy Anderson told the commission that masks are effective and can help reduce hospital capacity, which has been a concern in North Dakota.
"Personal rights end when they infringe on the rights of others," Anderson said. "The choices you're making are choices that put everyone around you at risk."
Stephen McDonough, who worked for the Department of Health for 15 years, spoke in favor of a mandate. He said that public officials have a responsibility to protect public health.
Julie Neidlinger, a local writer, said she would not comply with a mask mandate and talked about how a mandate would violate Bismarck residents' freedoms.
"'Just shut up and put on your masks,' you say. With careful thought and consideration, I have chosen not to," Neidlinger said.
Bret Weiland, a board member of Liberty North Dakota PAC, said he is not opposed to voluntarily wearing a mask, but he is opposed to a mask mandate. A mandate is antithetical to the ideas of freedom and personal responsibility, he said.
"We need the concept of personal responsibility to be as widespread as this virus allegedly is," Weiland said.
The commission asked questions of Dr. David Field and Dr. Noe Mateo, two Sanford physicians, and Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch regarding hospital capacity, testing strategy, a goal for a mask mandate and what length of time the mandate should be in place for.
The commission acknowledged that local health care systems are short staffed, and some commissioners said that there was no cut and dry answer regarding a mask mandate.
The initial proposal commissioners discussed included fines for businesses who did not enforce the mandate, though that was removed after some commissioners, including Zenker, said they would not vote for a mandate that penalized businesses.
"Maybe you can call it the weakest game plan out there, that's fine," Zenker said. "But I'm not going to support penalties on businesses."
Guy pushed for a mask mandate to prevent Burgum from moving Burleigh County into the "red/critical risk" level, which would shutter businesses and send schools to distance learning. She also said that continuing to do the same thing would only prolong negative effects on the economy and "community anguish."
Bakken, who voted against the mask mandate, has long said that while he supports the use of masks, he does not support a mask mandate. He said Tuesday that the commission is in the business to eliminate bureaucracy, not create it.
Splonskowski has been vocal about his opposition for any kind of mandate. He said at the meeting that the commission should not infringe on the rights of residents and that the commission should trust residents to make the best choice for themselves.
"If we expect the people to trust us and respect us, we need to trust and respect them," Splonskowski said.
The mandate goes into effect on Sunday and will be reviewed at the commission's Dec. 8 meeting. The goal of the mandate is to help push the county's 14-day rolling average positivity rate to at or below 8%. It is currently more than 12%.
Bismarck residents must wear a mask while in indoor settings open to the public and exposed to people outside their household if 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. There is no penalty for people who do not wear a mask. Businesses must limit their capacity to the percentage stated in the SmartRestart guidelines. That percentage is 25% for Burleigh County, which is in the "orange/high risk" category on the state's five-level color-coded system.
Restaurants must require patrons to wear masks when not at their tables, and businesses that sell liquor on-site must limit capacity based on SmartRestart guidelines. Public transit, paratransit, taxi and ride-share drivers and passengers must wear masks.
Gatherings of 50 or more are limited to a percentage of a building's occupancy, and gatherings of 15 or more must require face coverings. Gatherings of 50 or more must also be approved by the city's environmental health division. Event planners must submit logistics and emergency operations plans to environmental health no later than seven days before the event.
Children under 2 years old, people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from wearing a face covering, people receiving personal care services or services that "require access to the face for security, surveillance, medical or dental services," people attending religious services and people who are voting are not required to wear masks.
The commission in September discussed but did not vote on enacting a mask mandate after the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force recommended that local governments do so to reduce the spread of the virus. The Morton County Commission in September voted against implementing a mask mandate, and commissions for Burleigh County and the city of Mandan did not discuss a mandate after one failed to pass at the other meetings.
Several North Dakota cities in recent days have enacted some form of a mask mandate, including Fargo, Minot, Grand Forks, Devils Lake, New Town, West Fargo and Valley City. All five American Indian tribes in the state also have mandated masks on their reservations.
Bismarck used the mandates of Fargo, Minot, West Fargo and Valley City as a model.
