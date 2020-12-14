Bismarck City Commission approves CAT route redesign

The Bismarck City Commission last week approved changes to the Capital Area Transit fixed bus routes.

The changes are part of a bid to increase ridership on the transit system.

"Since the major route changes that took place in April 2017, we have seen a decrease in fixed route ridership," Bis-Man Transit Director Deidre Hughes told commissioners.

Ridership on CAT buses in 2016 totaled about 126,000; that dropped to 103,000 last year.

Feedback on the changes at three opportunities for public comment as well as at a public hearing was positive, Hughes said. One of the biggest changes was making the red route into a one-hour route instead of two hours, she said.

All routes will now take one hour. Other changes include closer access to hospitals and more coverage for southeast Bismarck and low-income housing, Hughes said. The number of routes is staying flat at six, and one route will still cover Mandan.

The new routes will go into effect in early 2021. For more information, go to https://bismantransit.com/route-redesign/.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

