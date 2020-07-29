Bismarck City Commission approves adjusted Medieval Rush route

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday amended the license for this weekend's Medieval Rush mud run.

Commissioners approved the license July 14 with the condition that event organizers obtain insurance and a $25,000 bond to cover any damages that may occur to city land during the race. Saturday's event is at the MDU Resources Community Bowl at Bismarck State College.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs told the commission Tuesday that event organizers could not get a bond to cover damages. City Engineer Gabe Schell met with the organizer Monday, and the two revised the run's route to avoid more of the city's undeveloped land.

Because the route was reworked, the city eliminated the need for a bond and instead accepted a $1,500 deposit for any damages.

The popular Middle Ages-themed event is in its ninth year. It has been held in New Salem in the past but was moved to Bismarck this year. It involves hundreds of runners, some in costume, taking on an all-terrain 5K course -- about 3 miles -- filled with pits, areas of mud and numerous obstacles. It's billed as the longest mud run in North Dakota. The event is focused on entertainment rather than on competition, and also offers a kids run.