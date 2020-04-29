Bismarck City Commission accepts federal grant to research Highland Acres

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bismarck city commissioners have voted to accept a federal grant to research the historical significance of homes in Highland Acres and send staff to a national historic preservation conference.

The move comes as a group hopes for the federal government to include the west Bismarck neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places amid a dispute over whether the neighborhood that has sidewalks along areas such as main roads should also have them in more private cul-de-sac areas. The register is the official list of places the government deems worthy of recognition and preservation.

The city will use the $40,800 National Park Service grant to hire a consultant to document the history of neighborhood houses. About 7% of the funding will go toward training city staff at either the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s National Preservation Conference in October in Miami, or the National Alliance of Historic Preservation Commissions Conference in July in Tacoma, Wash.

"At this point it is unknown if these conferences will still be held this year or not," said Will Hutchings, a Bismarck city planner.