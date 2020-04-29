Bismarck City Commission accepts federal grant to research Highland Acres

Bismarck city commissioners have voted to accept a federal grant to research the historical significance of homes in Highland Acres and send staff to a national historic preservation conference.
The move comes as a group hopes for the federal government to include the west Bismarck neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places amid a dispute over whether the neighborhood that has sidewalks along areas such as main roads should also have them in more private cul-de-sac areas. The register is the official list of places the government deems worthy of recognition and preservation.
The city will use the $40,800 National Park Service grant to hire a consultant to document the history of neighborhood houses. About 7% of the funding will go toward training city staff at either the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s National Preservation Conference in October in Miami, or the National Alliance of Historic Preservation Commissions Conference in July in Tacoma, Wash.
"At this point it is unknown if these conferences will still be held this year or not," said Will Hutchings, a Bismarck city planner.
At the end of World War II, young men returned to Bismarck after fighting abroad to find a housing shortage. Local veterans groups formed a housing cooperative at the site of what is now Highland Acres, neighborhood resident and group organizer Jim Fuglie told the Tribune in February. Fuglie spent about two months compiling a written history of Highland Acres, referring to records kept at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum and old Bismarck Tribune articles.
The group argues that some areas of Highland Areas weren't designed to have sidewalks, referring to a 1947 Bismarck Tribune article that said the neighborhood had “sidewalks in the interior of the blocks instead of along the streets,” which “are in line with the most advanced practice in high-class subdivisions elsewhere.”
Sidewalk advocates say it's a safety issue to have people walking in streets in areas with no sidewalks.
The city commission has delayed its sidewalk installation project three times since 2017 to allow the group to research the historical significance of the area. The commission most recently postponed the project in February.
Officials with the city's Historic Preservation Commission, which applied for the grant, plans to attend the May 20 city commission meeting to schedule when it will invite proposals from interested firms, Hutchings said.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
