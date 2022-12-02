Bismarck church members to embark on mission trip to war-torn Ukraine

Charity Lutheran Pastor Brad Miller and member Donavon Hatzenbuhler are getting ready to fly to war-torn Ukraine for a mission trip.

Russia invaded its neighbor in February: war has raged since.

Miller, a former Navy chaplain, is no stranger to dangerous conditions. He has done over three dozen mission trips, including three to Iraq during the challenges with ISIS.

Despite the danger, the veterans are confident this is the right course of action.

"We prayed about it and decided this is something we should do," Miller said.

The pair's final destination will be Kherson, Ukraine. For six days they will focus on delivering over 1,000 hand-decorated Christmas cards printed in Ukrainian, made by the church members. Food kits will also be given along with the cards.

They also will be giving troops custom-made challenge coins featuring the Full Armor of God from Ephesians 6 in the Bible and prayer cards in two languages. The challenge coins will be roughly the size of a poker chip and made out of plastic for ease of transport. Challenge coins are traditionally given out to prove membership in organizations but the ones handed out will be to boost morale and give encouragement of the holy scripture, according to Charity Lutheran's newsletter.

Russian troops pulled out of Kherson on Nov. 11 after quickly capturing the city during the initial invasion. In the aftermath of Russian occupation, Kherson has endured shelling by the Russians, loss of reliable power, and lack of access to clean water.

“For refugees holidays are extra hard,” Miller said. “We found (Christmas) to be a particularly good time to reach out with a little Christian kindness.”

Miller and Hatzenbuhler will depart on Dec. 10 and return on Dec. 17.

Charity Lutheran will host a fundraiser at the Bismarck Amvets on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in order to fund their mission trip. Church members will serve a traditional German meal of sauerkraut, sausage, knoephla and kuchen.

All proceeds will go to funding the mission trip.