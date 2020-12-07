Bismarck choir director uses technology to produce 'Messiah' with East Coast performers

To solve the problem, Thoms had each of the 36 choir members, four professional soloists including Thoms, a bass, a 10-member orchestra and two accompanists record individual videos of their vocals to be uploaded and sent to Thoms for editing.

“Just like any choir, everyone sounds a little different. I had to maybe play a little bit of a therapist this fall," he said. "All of these folks are used to sitting in a choir next to each other and singing. Their own individual voice -- they don’t hear it quite as much. And I was getting emails from them saying, ‘I sound terrible.’ And I said this is just like any other choir situation; you sing your voice, you record your voice and then when I put it all together, it’s pretty good.”

Another opportunity created by the pandemic fell Thoms’ way as he discovered another professional soloist, Anna Ward, who was temporarily living in Bismarck for the year. She agreed to be part of the performance. The two have worked together in the past.

Ward, a Bismarck native and St. Mary’s Central High School graduate, has sung professionally as a soprano in Boston for the past 10 years. With COVID-19 ravaging the East Coast, forcing schools to close and singing gigs to dry up, Ward, her husband and two children have rented a house in Bismarck to be close to her family.