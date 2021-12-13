Bismarck Chick-fil-A still drawing traffic; other business openings will be staggered

Customers have been flocking to Bismarck's first Chick-fil-A restaurant since it opened Dec. 2, often forming a line that winds out to the adjacent street.

The popular chicken chain is in the former Herberger’s parking lot on the west side of Kirkwood Mall. The drive-thru line at times has occupied the right lane of northbound South Third Street, and it has even stretched to Expressway.

The restaurant contracted with the Bismarck Police Department to help direct traffic during its opening weekend, and Lt. Luke Gardiner said police also assisted with traffic this past weekend, with officers working two at a time for $43 an hour, paid by Chick-fil-A. Gardiner said he heard that there was less traffic than the first weekend the restaurant was in business.

The officers assisted Chick-fil-A similarly to how they are contracted at the Bismarck Event Center or with parades, according to Gardiner. The restaurant as of Monday had not asked for more contract police, he said.

Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said the Chick-fil-A launch has "gone much smoother than anticipated" and the mall has not received any complaints about the traffic.

"Any time something brand new opens there's always an attraction for people," she said.

Wilson added that the mall is keeping traffic in mind as it prepares for the opening of three other new restaurants and a pharmacy in the spring. By that time, the construction fencing in front of what used to be Herberger's will be down, and there will still be three entrances off Third Street to those businesses. A Blaze Pizza, Five Guys burger joint and Pancheros Mexican Grill, along with a Thrifty White Pharmacy, will open near Chick-fil-A as part of a redevelopment effort following the Herberger's closure.

The traffic concerns are part of the reason that the other businesses are being phased in during the new year, Wilson said.

Bismarck's city engineering department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the traffic situation.

