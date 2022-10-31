Bismarck changing tree wells downtown

The city of Bismarck is replacing metal tree grates downtown with recycled rubber tree wells.

The porous substance allows water to pass through, keeps the site free of grass and weeds, and is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the city.

“Traditional steel tree grates have proven to be very difficult to maintain and enlarge as trees grow beyond the size of the initial opening,” City Forester Doug Wiles said. “In order to modify the metal tree grates, it would take two or three employees to lift the grates, and then a grinder or saw would be needed to cut away the metal.”

The recycled rubber is easier to modify; workers can use a blade to cut away unwanted material and allow the tree more room to grow, the city said.

The change in the tree wells is part of the city's summer downtown improvement project.

“This product is an attractive, low-maintenance solution for our green spaces in the downtown area," Wiles said.

The recycled rubber tree wells cost about $600 per tree, compared with an average of $2,500 per tree for metal grates, according to the city. The project includes 44 trees.

The new tree wells are installed on Sixth Street, and all of the trees within the improvement project will receive the new pads. Officials will consider other areas of the city for a change if there are existing cutouts in the sidewalk.