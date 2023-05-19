Bismarck and Burleigh County officials have released road closure information.
Bismarck's Welder Avenue between 52nd Street and Silver Boulevard will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m. Monday for road grading. The closure will be in place for about a week.
Burleigh closures, starting at 7 a.m. Monday, are:
- Apple Creek Road closed from the Burleigh Morton Detention Center (4000 Apple Creek Road) east to 66th St. SE. "Road closed to through traffic" sign placed at Yegen Road. (Due to road construction)
- 102nd Ave. SE closed from U.S. Highway 83 to 327th St. SE. (Due to an unsafe bridge)
- 461st Ave. NE closed from 366th St. NE to 392nd St. NE (Due to flooding)
- 188th Ave. NE closed from 379th St. NE to the east approximately half a mile. "Road closed to through traffic" sign placed at 392nd St. NE and 188th Ave. NE.
People are also reading…
Meanwhile, 136th Avenue Northeast is reopened from 19450 136th Ave. NE east to 210th St. NE.