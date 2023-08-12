Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health workers will be moving to a new $10 million facility on Monday.

The 21,848-square-foot facility at 407 S. 26th St. lies just north of the city’s Public Works Department. Construction at the site started in March 2022 with approval from the Bismarck City Commission.

Public Health's current location at 500 E. Front Ave. -- which it has occupied since 2005 -- was sold to the University of Mary in May 2019 for $2.15 million. Public Health has been leasing 17,000 square feet of space in the facility since then, and a decision was made to build a new facility solely dedicated to supporting the community services offered by Public Health, according to Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch.

The new facility will offer a blend of repurposed equipment and supplies with new amenities such as garage space where drive-through services such as immunizations, and car seat installations and education, can be offered.

Other amenities include a front door client drop-off area allowing easy access to the facility, and family exam rooms that have space for clients to bring multiple children to appointments for health services, according to Moch.

“The new facility will provide a more proficient and effective use of space because it was designed with the needs of Public Health and our clients in mind,” she said.

The project was funded entirely by the city of Bismarck. Burleigh County's 2023 budget initially included $2.1 million for the project but the funding was scratched due to frustrations over the county's lack of participation in the planning phase of the new building. The county contracts with the city to provide public health services but did not contribute to the building construction costs, according to Justin Schulz, the county's deputy finance director.

Public Health will be closed Monday as the move is made. All contact information besides the physical address will remain the same.

Appointments will be scheduled at the new facility starting Tuesday, with limited services provided next week.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held at the new facility on Sept. 13 at 3 p.m.