Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health sets winter walk

092322-nws-obesity-2

Katie Johnke, Nutrition Services Program coordinator at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is hosting a winter walk to promote staying active during the season.

The group walk is Wednesday, the first day of winter. It will start at the Sertoma Community Center parking lot at 2 p.m. and will be about a mile in length.

Walking in the winter can improve the immune system, boost energy levels and improve heart health, according to Nutrition Services Coordinator Katie Johnke.

“There’s something special about a fresh snowfall or a chill in the air that helps us take in a new point of view,” she said.

For more information, contact Johnke by calling 701-355-1555 or emailing kjohnke@bismarcknd.gov.

