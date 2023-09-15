Bismarck Burleigh Public Health and the Heartview Foundation are providing a free Narcan training for community members on Wednesday.

Narcan is a medication that temporarily restores breathing for a person going through an opioid overdose. At the event, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., participants will learn how to administer the medication and recognize an overdose.

Residents can register for the event online or by phone at 701-355-1597. The event will take place at Bismarck Burleigh Public Health's new building, which is at 407 S. 26th St.