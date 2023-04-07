The city of Bismarck and Burleigh County have opened self-fill sandbag sites.

“Self-filling sandbag sites are being made available to residents to help mitigate the potential impact to property from overland flooding that may occur from rapid snowmelt,” Bismarck Emergency Manager Gary Stockert said.

The city has opened two sites for residents that are available 24 hours a day. They're in areas that also serve as yard waste sites:

Near Cottonwood Park (Santa Fe Avenue and South 12th Street yard waste site)

Country West Road (southwest of Cody Drive yard waste site)

Sand and bags are available at the sites. People should bring their own shovels and gloves. The same holds true for the Burleigh County sites:

Missouri Valley Complex -- use the south entrance off Bismarck Expressway and exit on Main Avenue.

Misty Waters Boat Ramp Parking Lot -- Misty Waters Drive

Sandbags are most effective when filled half to two-thirds full so the bags lie flat, according to the city. An overfilled bag leaves gaps when stacked and will not prevent water from getting through.

More information is at https://www.bismarcknd.gov/1466/Flood-Resources.