Officials have updated road work announcements for Bismarck and Burleigh County.

Road construction on Bismarck Expressway and Washington Street will be temporarily stopped over the weekend to improve traffic flow for the Memorial Day holiday.

The work will resume Tuesday, according to the city.

The Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 westbound is scheduled for maintenance -- the left lane on Tuesday and the right lane on Wednesday. The traffic speed will be reduced to 45 mph, with a width restriction of 14 feet.

Nighttime construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday on state Highway 1804 south of Bismarck. Work will consist of mill and overlay from Bismarck Expressway to Signal Street.

Temporary lane closures on Highway 1804 and side street closures with detours are expected. The speed limit will be reduced during construction.

The city also has provided an update on the Ash Coulee Drive summerlong $18.9 million reconstruction project.

Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Ash Coulee Drive between Tyler Parkway and Washington Street will be closed to through traffic. No pedestrian access or crossings will be maintained. Ash Coulee Drive between Valley Drive and Washington Street will be reopened to traffic prior to the start of school in the fall. Drivers are asked to modify their travel routes to avoid the area until the project is complete in the fall.

More information about the project is at bit.ly/3HoanJo. The city also is sharing additional information on its social media pages.

Burleigh County

Burleigh County road closures:

227th Avenue Northeast closed from U.S. Highway 83 east to 26th Street northeast (due to road issues).

Apple Creek Road closed from the Burleigh/Morton County Detention Center (4000 Apple Creek Road) east to 66th Street Southeast. Road closed to "through traffic" sign placed at Yegen Road (road construction).

102nd Avenue Southeast closed from Highway 83 to 327th Street Southeast (unsafe bridge).

461st Avenue Northeast closed from 366th Street Northeast to 392nd Street Northeast (flooding).

188th Avenue Northeast closed from 379th Street Northeast to the east approximately half a mile. Road closed to "through traffic" sign placed at 392nd Street Northeast and 188th Avenue Northeast.

Meanwhile, 136th Avenue Northeast is reopened from 19450 136th Ave. NE east to 210th Street Northeast.