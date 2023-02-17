A recently formed Bismarck-Burleigh joint committee has set its sights on the Bismarck Senior Center and the City/County Office Building as its first items to discuss.

The city and county recently approved the creation of the Bismarck-Burleigh Commissions Committee dedicated to improving communication. It's composed of Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz, City Administrator Keith Hunke, County Commission Chair Becky Matthews and County Auditor Leo Vetter.

The two governments at times have overlapping interests, roles and expenses, but the relationship has been strained of late, and it became an issue in last year's County Commission election.

Matthews at the inaugural committee meeting Friday said that the formation of the group is an attempt to “change the narrative -- it's not going to happen overnight.”

The committee laid out other items to discuss such as the city extraterritorial area, public health funding, information technology, cost for prisoner care, and Federal Emergency Management Agency flood risk assessments.

The committee held its first meeting in the Mayor’s Conference Room but will look to move to the Tom Baker Meeting Room. Both are in the City/County Office Building.

The committee tentatively will meet twice a month to tackle items that affect city or county budgets, and move to monthly meetings after budget items are resolved.

All meetings are open to the public and recorded.