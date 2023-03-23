A Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard aviation unit has been notified that it might be deployed overseas for the second time in five years.

If ordered to mobilize, about six members of Detachment 7, Company C, 2nd Battalion, 245th Aviation Regiment would deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations sometime in late summer. That area includes the Middle East, Northeast Africa and part of Asia.

The unit operates a C-12 Huron aircraft that transports personnel and light cargo.

“Our Army aviation soldiers are professional and well-trained with an exceptional safety record,” Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, commander of the North Dakota Army National Guard, said in a statement. “I remain grateful for the outstanding support provided by our families, employers and communities. This unyielding support helps our soldiers successfully accomplish their missions.”

It would be the unit’s second mobilization. Detachment 7 served in the Horn of Africa area from August 2018 to June 2019.